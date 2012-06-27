The Lineup: Weekly Links

Macavity Award nominations for 2012 are out, with Anthony Horowitz’s THE HOUSE OF SILK and Duane Swierczynski’s HELL AND GONE up for Best Novel. The Hardie series up for THREE awards at this year’s Bouchercon!

Recent online reviews of Mulholland titles include All Things Horror’s review of Joe R. Lansdale’s EDGE OF DARK WATER, Bookbitch’s review of Nick Santora’s SLIP & FALL, and A Bookworm’s World’s review of Mark Billingham’s THE DEMANDS.

HUNT THE WOLF received a nice trade review from Publishers Weekly that champions the book’s “steady stream of action.” Out now in bookstores everywhere!

Ever had trouble figuring out how Pulp Fiction plays out chronologically? Now you know.

In celebration of the release of The Kings of Cool and the upcoming film release of Savages, the New York Times ran a great profile of Don Winslow highlighting his illustrious writing career and the colorful odd jobs that have been the inspiration for his work.

Triggers Down continues.

The first reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man are out.We personally wish it featured Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker–but there’s always the next reboot!

Pretty amazing how committed the below shows acclaimed genre master Neal Stephenson is to doing for swords what the first-person shooter genre did for firearms. No, seriously. We think.

So did y’all catch the debut trailer for TAKEN 2? What did you think?



Did we missing something sweet? Share it in the comments! We’re always open to suggestions for next week’s post! Get in touch at mulhollandbooks@hbgusa.com or DM us on Twitter.