Back Bay Books Twitter Sweepstakes Official Rules

HACHETTE BOOK GROUP TWITTER SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

These Official Rules apply to all sweepstakes conducted by the Hachette Book Group on Twitter via @backbaybooks Each individual sweepstakes will be announced by @backbaybooks via a Tweet (“Sweepstakes Tweet”). A Sweepstakes Tweet will include the sweepstake’s name, how to enter, the entry deadline, the prize(s)/value(s) and Sponsor coordinator information. All information contained in a Sweepstakes Tweet is incorporated herein by reference.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 13 or older. Employees, agents, officers & directors of Hachette Book Group, Inc. (“Sponsor”), its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates & advertising & promotion agencies (collectively with Twitter, Inc., “Released Parties”) & members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children, siblings & their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) & persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable federal, state & local laws. HOW TO ENTER: Follow the directions in the Sweepstakes Tweet to be entered. Entries must be submitted by the time and date stated in the Sweepstakes Tweet to be eligible. Note: If you don’t already, you must “follow” @backbaybooks and your Twitter account must be set to “public” in order to be eligible. You can “unfollow”@backbaybooks and set your Twitter account to “private” any time after the winner announcement. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process are void. Limit one (1) entry per person/Twitter account for any sweepstakes. Entrants found to use multiple accounts to enter this Sweepstakes will be disqualified by Sponsor. Multiple entries will be void. Entries become the sole property of Sponsor. ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: Entry must be entrant’s original work, be in keeping with Sponsor’s image & not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Entry must not defame or violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry and remove any post that it determines, in its sole discretion, is not in compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants under 18 years of age must have consent to enter from a parent or guardian. RANDOM DRAWING: Potential winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing within seven (7) days following the end of the applicable sweepstakes from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner(s) will be notified via Twitter’s direct messaging feature & he/she will have 48 hours from notification to respond to Sponsor. The failure to respond to such notification or a potential winner’s noncompliance with these Official Rules may result in disqualification, & at Sponsor’s sole discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. PRIZE(S): See Sweepstakes Tweet for prize details and values. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Winners are responsible for all federal, state & local taxes. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Limit one (1) prize per person/Twitter account per sweepstakes. GRANT OF RIGHTS: By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to Sponsor and its licensees, successors and assigns an irrevocable, perpetual, unlimited, royalty-free, fully paid-up license to reproduce, distribute, display, exhibit, exploit, perform, edit, create derivatives of & otherwise use the entry & all elements of such entry, together with any other material, as well as the name, user name, city & state of residence, voice, image and/or likeness of entrant, in any & all media now known or hereafter devised, in any manner, in whole or in part, worldwide, without compensation or notification to, or permission from, entrant or any third party, for any purpose whatsoever, including without limitation, for purposes of advertising or trade. GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules & decisions of Sponsor & judges, which shall be final & binding in all respects relating to this sweepstakes; and (b) to release, discharge & hold harmless Released Parties from any & all injuries, liability, losses & damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the sweepstakes or the acceptance or use of any prize. Released Parties are not responsible for (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled entries, Tweets or Retweets; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Hachette websites, @backbaybooks, or other social media pages and accounts (“Sponsor Sites”), or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize(s) or in any sweepstakes-related materials; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the sweepstakes; or (vii) injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the sweepstakes or the Sponsor Sites, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified & all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the sweepstakes & if terminated, at its discretion, select winner(s) at random from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair & appropriate by Sponsor. Information submitted in connection with this sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at http://www.hachettebookgroup.com/privacy-policy.aspx. WINNERS LIST: To obtain a list of winner(s), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope within six (6) weeks after the end date of the Promotion to Hachette Book Group, Inc., 1290 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10104, Attention: [Sweepstakes’ Name]. SPONSOR: Hachette Book Group, Inc., 1290 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10104. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter.