Sweepstakes: Sweepstakes (Other) Official Rules

THIS IS THE FIRE and THE FIRE NEXT TIME Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

This sweepstakes (“Promotion”) may only be entered in or from the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.

1. How to Enter. To enter, visit https://hachettebookgroup.formstack.com/forms/this_is_the_fire_next_time_sweeps (“Website”) to fill out and submit the Entry Form. All entrants must have a valid email address. Entrants must enter all items in the Entry Form.

Each entrant will get one (1) entry per person/household. No automated entry devices and/or programs permitted. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of the Sponsors and receipt of entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsors is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically corrupted or garbled entries, which will be disqualified, or for problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Only fully completed Entry Forms are eligible. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsors.

2. Eligibility. Participation open only to legal residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years or older as of Promotion Start Date. Void outside of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed or restricted by law. Employees, officers and directors of Hachette Book Group, Inc. and Penguin Random House LLC [EM1] (“Sponsors”), the Authors, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, advertising and promotion agencies, manufacturers or distributors of Promotion materials, the respective immediate families (parents, children, siblings, spouse) or members of the same household (whether related or not) of any of the foregoing are also not eligible to enter. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

3. Promotion Start/End Dates. Promotion begins 12:01 AM ET on May 14th and ends at 11:59 PM ET on June 4th

4. Random Drawing/Odds. On or about June 7th, Sponsors will select a potential winner(s) in a random drawing from all eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the drawing.

5. Prizes. [EM2]

1 prize is available.

The prize consists of One paperback copy of THE FIRE NEXT TIME [EM3] [LH4] by James Baldwin (approximate retail value (“ARV”) $14 and one hardcover copy of THIS IS THE FIRE [EM5] [LH6] by Don Lemon (ARV $28). Total ARV $42.00

Prizes are non-transferable. No substitutions or cash redemptions. All unspecified expenses are the responsibility of winners. All federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners.

6. Notification. Potential winner selected will be notified via email on or about 10 business days after the Promotion End Date and may be required to sign and return, where legal, an Affidavit or Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (“Winner Eligibility Documents”) within 7 days of prize notification. If a potential winner is considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, the Winner Eligibility Documents must be signed by potential winner’s parent or legal guardian and such prize will be delivered to minor’s parent/legal guardian and awarded in the name of parent/legal guardian. If any potential winner cannot be contacted within 5 days of first prize notification attempt, if any prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if any winner rejects his/her prize or in the event of noncompliance with these Official Rules, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner will be selected from all remaining eligible entries. Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Limit one prize per person/ household.

7. Conditions. Participation in Promotion constitutes entrant’s permission for Sponsors to use his/her first name and city and state. By participating, entrants and winners agree to release and hold harmless Sponsors, and their respective advertising and promotion agencies and each of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors and their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, advertising and promotion agencies, manufacturers or distributors of Promotion materials, (collectively, “Released Entities”), from any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever including without limitation, property damage, personal injury and/or death which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in Promotion, or possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity and claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery. There is no purchase or sales presentation required to participate. A purchase does not increase odds of winning.

8. Additional Terms. In case of dispute as to the identity of any entrant (or minor entrant’s parent or guardian), entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) responsible for assigning email addresses or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Any potential winner may be requested to provide Sponsors with proof that such winner is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the winning entry.

Any attempted form of entry other than as set forth above is prohibited; no automatic, programmed, robotic or similar means of entry are permitted. Sponsors, their affiliates, partners and promotion and advertising agencies are not responsible for technical, hardware, software, telephone, mail or other communications malfunctions, errors or failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, web site, Internet, or ISP availability, unauthorized human intervention, traffic congestion, incomplete or inaccurate capture of entry information (regardless of cause) or failed, incomplete, garbled, jumbled or delayed computer transmissions which may limit one’s ability to enter the Promotion, including any injury or damage to any person’s computer relating to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading any materials in this Promotion.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend or suspend this Promotion should (in their sole discretion) virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond their control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Promotion. In such case, Sponsors will select potential winner(s) from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Sponsors.

Sponsors reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds, in their sole discretion, to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or web site. Sponsors may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Promotion or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair playing practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrants or Sponsors representatives.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Limitation of Liability; Disclaimer of Warranties. IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED ENTITIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ACCESS TO THE PROMOTION AND/OR USE OF THE PRIZE(S). IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED ENTITIES’ TOTAL LIABILITY TO ENTRANT FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED $10. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THIS PROMOTION AND ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

10. Use of Data. Sponsors will be collecting personal data about entrants online, in accordance with their privacy policies. Please review the Sponsors’ privacy policies.

Please review the Hachette Book Group, Inc.’s privacy policy at https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy/ and the Penguin Random House’s terms of use and privacy policy at https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/privacy/.

By participating in the Promotion, entrants hereby agree to Sponsors’ collection and usage of their personal information and acknowledge that they have read and accepted Sponsors’ privacy policies.

ENTRANT ALSO UNDERSTANDS THAT BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, ENTRANT WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY SUBSCRIBED TO HACHETTE BOOK GROUP NEWSLETTERS, AND PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE NEWSLETTERS [EM7] AND WILL RECEIVE HACHETTE AND PENGUIN EMAILS CONCERNING AUTHORS AND BOOKS[EM8] , EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AND OFFERS TO ENTER OTHER PROMOTIONS SPONSORSED BY SPONSORS. ENTRANT CAN UNSUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS AND EMAILS AT ANY TIME BY FOLLOWING THE DIRECTIONS ON THE NEWSLETTERS AND EMAILS TO “UNSUBSCRIBE”. ENTRANT UNDERSTANDS THAT SUBSCRIBING OR UNSUBSCRIBING WILL HAVE NO EFFECT WHATSOEVER ON ENTRANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING IN THE PROMOTION.

11. List of Winners. To obtain a list of winner(s), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope within six (6) weeks after the end date of the Promotion to Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc., 1290 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10104 . Attention: Lauren Hesse 5-512.

12. Sponsors.

Hachette Book Group, Inc., 1290 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10104. LH 5-512

Penguin Random House LLC, 1745 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, Attn: Laura Chamberlain

If you have any questions about this Promotion, please contact Sponsors.