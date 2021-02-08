28 Summers
A "captivating and bittersweet" novel by the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Summer of '69: Their secret love affair has lasted for decades—but…
The Rules of Love & Grammar
A woman finds love and closure, and rediscovers herself, when she returns to her roots in the enchanting new novel from the author of The…
Chocolate Is Forever
From simple sweets to complex confections, create dazzling desserts with this beautifully illustrated chocolate cookbook from a baking "legend" (New Yorker).Maida Heatter is one of…
The Wedding Thief
Two sisters in love with the same man -- one engaged to him and the other about to sabotage the wedding -- struggle to reconcile…
The Irresistible Blueberry Bakeshop & Cafe
A high-powered Manhattan attorney finds love, purpose, and the promise of a simpler life in her grandmother's hometown. Ellen Branford is going to fulfill her…
Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)
A struggling novelist travels the world to avoid an awkward wedding in this hilarious Pulitzer Prize-winning novel full of "arresting lyricism and beauty" (The New…
Girls of a Certain Age
A fearless, darkly playful debut exploring the many impossible choices that accompany 21st century femaleness. What is the right way to handle an abusive partner?…
Every Body
Experience a radically inclusive and informative collection of stories, essays, interviews, and art about sex, relationships, and body confidence. Have you ever had a question…
Cosmic Health
“A life-changing way to apply astrology to your health and well-being.”—Colette Baron-Reid, author of The Map: Finding the Magic and Meaning in the Story of Your…
The Book of My Dreams
Only you can write the book of your dreams...As personal and unique as fingerprints, our dreams are our best way of peeking in to the…
Red Clocks
In this ferociously imaginative novel, abortion is once again illegal in America, in-vitro fertilization is banned, and the Personhood Amendment grants rights of life, liberty,…
Acts of Desperation
Heralding the arrival of “a huge literary talent” (Karl Ove Knausgaard), Megan Nolan’s riveting debut is “a blistering anti-romance” (Catherine Lacey) about love addiction and…
The Mercies
The women in an Arctic village must survive a sinister threat after all the men are wiped out by a catastrophic storm in this "gripping novel…
Gay Bar
An indispensable, intimate, and stylish celebration. “Gay Bar is an absolute tour de force.” (Maggie Nelson)"Beautiful...Atherton Lin has a five-octave, Mariah Carey-esque range for discussing…
Enter the Aardvark
In this “blisteringly innovative and outrageous” (The Observer) novel that the Los Angeles Times describes as "somewhere between Nabokov's Pnin and Veep,” a young politician…
How Not to Hate Your Husband After Kids
"Get this for your pregnant friends, or yourself" (People): a hilariously candid account of one woman's quest to bring her post-baby marriage back from the…
Stronger Than You Think
Discover the ten myths sabotaging your love life, and the practical, science-backed tools you can use to reveal your relationship’s hidden strengths and build a…
Hold Me Tight
Heralded by the New York Times and Time as the couples therapy with the highest rate of success, Emotionally Focused Therapy works because it views…
The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck Journal
Are you stressed out, overbooked, and underwhelmed by life? Fed up with pleasing everyone else before you please yourself? It's time to stop giving a…