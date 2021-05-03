Click Here to Print This List
This Is Big

From a contributor to The Cut, one of Vogue's most anticipated books "bravely and honestly" (Busy Philipps) talks about weight loss and sheds a light on Weight Watchers founder Jean Nidetch: "a triumphant chronicle" (New York Times). Marisa Meltzer began her first diet at the age of five. Growing up… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316413985

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Queens of Animation

From the bestselling author of Rise of the Rocket Girls, the untold, "richly detailed" story of the women of Walt Disney Studios, who shaped the iconic films that have enthralled generations (Margot Lee Shetterly, New York Times bestselling author of Hidden Figures). From Snow White to Moana, from Pinocchio to… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316439145

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Make It Scream, Make It Burn

From the "astounding" (Entertainment Weekly), "spectacularly evocative" (The Atlantic), and "brilliant" (Los Angeles Times) author of the New York Times bestsellers The Recovering and The Empathy Exams comes a return to the essay form in this expansive book. With the virtuosic synthesis of memoir, criticism, and journalism for which Leslie… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316259651

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

How to Pronounce Knife

A finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the PEN Open Book Award, and winner of the 2020 Giller Prize, this revelatory story collection honors characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, even as they do the necessary "grunt work of the world." A failed boxer painting… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316422123

USD: $15.99

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Black Widow

With her signature warmth, hilarity, and tendency to overshare, Leslie Gray Streeter gives us real talk about love, loss, grief, and healing in your own way that "will make you laugh and cry, sometimes on the same page" (James Patterson). Leslie Gray Streeter is not cut out for widowhood. She's… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316490733

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: February 2nd 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Circe

"A bold and subversive retelling of the goddess's story," this #1 New York Times bestseller is "both epic and intimate in its scope, recasting the most infamous female figure from the Odyssey as a hero in her own right" (Alexandra Alter, The New York Times). In the house of Helios,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316556347

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Little, Brown and Company

You'll Thank Me for This

A pulse-pounding psychological thriller based on the popular Dutch tradition of blindfolding and dropping teens and pre-teens in the middle of a forest — and what happens when it goes horribly wrong. Twelve-year old Karin is blindfolded and dropped into the Hoge Veluwe National Forest with three other children. With nothing but… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316703567

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: March 23rd 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Rooted

Deepen your connection to the natural world with this inspiring meditation, "a path to the place where science and spirit meet" (Robin Wall Kimmerer).In Rooted, cutting-edge science supports a truth that poets, artists, mystics, and earth-based cultures across the world have proclaimed over millennia: life on this planet is radically interconnected.… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316426480

USD: $27 / CAD: $34

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Did I Say That Out Loud?

Enjoy this hilarious and deeply insightful take on the indignities of middle age and how to weather them with grace—from the former editor-in-chief of Real Simple. "A pure pleasure to read." (Cathi Hanauer, author of Gone) Do you hate the term “middle age?” So does Kristin van Ogtrop, who is still trying to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316497497

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Little, Brown and Company