Little, Brown & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Media Event

Bruce Nichols & Little, Brown and Company invite you to a virtual media event with a selection of this Fall's most exciting authors.

Featuring

Ayad Akhtar, author of Homeland Elegies

Ayesha Curry, author of The Full Plate

Vivian Howard, author of This Will Make It Taste Good

Nicholas Christakis, author of Apollo's Arrow

Marcus Samuelsson, author of The Rise

Katherine Standefer, author of Lightning Flowers

Cherie Jones, author of How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

Damon Centola, author of Change

Homeland Elegies

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Disgraced and American Dervish: an immigrant father and his son search for belonging -- in post-Trump America, and with each other."Passionate, disturbing, unputdownable." -- Salman RushdieA deeply personal work about identity and belonging in a nation coming apart at the seams, Homeland Elegies blends… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316496421

Price: $28

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Full Plate

Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry.  Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316496179

Price: $30

On Sale: September 22nd 2020

Little, Brown and Company

This Will Make It Taste Good

From caramelized onions to fruit preserves, make home cooking quick and easy with ten simple "kitchen heroes" in these 125 recipes from the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of Deep Run Roots.  “I wrote this book to inspire you, and I promise it will change the way you… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316381123

Price: $35

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Apollo's Arrow

A piercing and scientifically grounded look at the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and how it will change the way we live.  Apollo's Arrow offers a riveting account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it swept through American society in 2020, and of how the recovery will unfold… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316628211

Price: $28

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Rise

This groundbreaking new cookbook celebrates contemporary Black cooking from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson. It is long past time to recognize Black excellence in the culinary world the same way it has been celebrated in the worlds of music, sports, literature, film, and the arts. Black cooks and creators… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316480680

Price: $38

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Lightning Flowers

Lightning Flowers weighs the impact modern medical technology has had on the author's life against the social and environmental costs inevitably incurred by the mining that makes such technology possible.What if a lifesaving medical device causes loss of life along its supply chain? That's the question Katherine E. Standefer finds… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316450362

Price: $28

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

A debut novel in the tradition of Zadie Smith and Marlon James, from a brilliant Caribbean writer, set in Barbados, about four people each desperate to escape their legacy of violence in a so-called "paradise." In Baxter Beach, Barbados, moneyed ex-pats clash with the locals who often end up serving… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316536981

Price: $27

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Change

For readers of Malcolm Gladwell, Richard Thaler, and Cass Sunstein, a bold and paradigm-busting new theory about the complex way ideas and behaviors spread, and how to efficiently effect the change you want to see in the world. Most of what we know about how ideas spread comes from bestselling… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316457330

Price: $29

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Little, Brown and Company