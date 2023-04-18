LITTLE, BROWN AND COMPANY TO PUBLISH

OATH AND HONOR: A Memoir and a Warning, by Liz Cheney

New York, NY, April 18, 2023: Bruce Nichols, publisher of Little, Brown and Company, proudly announces a dramatic memoir and urgent warning, OATH AND HONOR: A Memoir and a Warning by former Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Little, Brown and Company acquired world rights and expects to work with partner publishers around the world to bring this book to the widest possible international audience. Nichols will edit. Cheney was represented by Robert Barnett of Williams & Connolly. OATH AND HONOR is slated to publish November 14, 2023.

To protect our nation and preserve our freedom, the framers required the President and all members of Congress to swear a solemn oath to the Constitution. In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump and many around him, including other Republican officials, intentionally breached that oath: they ignored the rulings of dozens of courts, plotted to overturn a lawful election, and provoked a violent attack on our Capitol. In this book, Cheney will tell the story of this perilous moment in our history, those who helped Trump spread the stolen election lie, and the risks we still face.

She will take readers inside the rooms where congressional leaders grappled with the threat posed by Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. She will detail lessons learned – stories of leadership, of cowardice, and of courage – as our republic was tested. Re-elected unanimously as House Republican Conference Chair in the days after the 2020 election, Cheney will explain why she decided to stand almost alone against her party; why she risked her career, her seat, and her position in leadership to do what she knew was right.

Liz Cheney said, “The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self- sustaining. It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?”

Bruce Nichols said, “Liz Cheney sacrificed her seat in Congress to stand up for the Constitution, and thereby became a profile in courage for the nation. It is an honor for Little, Brown to publish this urgent, much-needed account.”

OATH AND HONOR is a memoir of these dramatic, history-changing events, and an inspirational call to action. It is a warning—at a moment when the threat has not passed—about the fragility of our constitutional republic and what is required to defend and sustain it. Cheney’s book will explain exactly what is at stake in 2024, and why no president who did what Donald Trump did can ever be given a second term.

