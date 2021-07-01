American Stories: A 4th of July Reading List

How the Word Is Passed

Instant #1 New York Times bestseller. "The Atlantic writer drafts a history of slavery in this country unlike anything you’ve read before” (Entertainment Weekly).Beginning in his hometown of New Orleans, Clint Smith leads the reader on an unforgettable tour of monuments and landmarks—those that are honest about the past and those… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316492935

USD: $29 / CAD: $37

On Sale: June 1st 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Homeland Elegies

This "beautiful novel . . . has echoes of The Great Gatsby": an immigrant father and his son search for belonging—in post-Trump America, and with each other (Dwight Garner, New York Times). One of the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year One of Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2020 A Best Book… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316496421

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Rise

An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 • This groundbreaking new cookbook from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson celebrates contemporary Black cooking in 150 extraordinarily delicious recipes. It is long past time to recognize Black excellence in the culinary world the same way it has been celebrated in the worlds… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316480680

USD: $38 / CAD: $48

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Into the Beautiful North

Nineteen-year-old Nayeli works at a taco shop in her Mexican village and dreams about her father, who journeyed to the US to find work. Recently, it has dawned on her that he isn't the only man who has left town. In fact, there are almost no men in the village… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316025263

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.49

On Sale: June 16th 2010

Little, Brown and Company

The Good Immigrant

By turns heartbreaking and hilarious, troubling and uplifting, these "electric" essays come together to create a provocative, conversation-sparking, multivocal portrait of modern America (The Washington Post). From Trump's proposed border wall and travel ban to the marching of white supremacists in Charlottesville, America is consumed by tensions over immigration and… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316524230

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Real Queer America

LAMBDA LITERARY AWARD FINALISTA transgender reporter's "powerful, profoundly moving" narrative tour through the surprisingly vibrant queer communities sprouting up in red states (New York Times Book Review), offering a vision of a stronger, more humane America. Ten years ago, Samantha Allen was a suit-and-tie-wearing Mormon missionary. Now she's a GLAAD… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316516020

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: June 16th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club)

AN OPRAH’S BOOK CLUB PICKIn the spirit of The Known World and The Underground Railroad, “a miraculous debut” (Washington Post)​ and “a towering achievement of imagination” (CBS This Morning)about the unlikely bond between two freedmen who are brothers and the Georgia farmer whose alliance will alter their lives, and his, forever—from “a storyteller… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316362481

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: June 15th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

This Is the Fire

In this ‘vital book for these times’ (Kirkus Reviews), Don Lemon brings his vast audience and experience as a reporter and a Black man to today’s most urgent question: How can we end racism in America in our lifetimes? The host of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is more popular… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316257572

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Little, Brown and Company