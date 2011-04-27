Black Lens: Part XIV

Story by Ken Bruen and Russell Ackerman

Fade in…

The Cop

He felt an ice chill down his spine, thought

‘Jesus, touchable.’

He’d been tracking the Cabal, obsessing over them, like some damn schmuck rookie, he’d never figured, they

They

Knew about him.

She saw his fear, said

‘Use it.’

Took him a moment then

‘What?’

She drained the glass, the gal could sure put the shit away, said

‘Creepy –crawl, Ransom’s term for instilling fear based on Ransom’s credo, ‘Do the unexpected, No sense makes sense, you won’t get caught if you don’t got thought in your head.’

And she smiled, that ravishing radiance, said

‘Sounds like Ransom’s utter crap but it persuaded those middle class all American girls to butcher a pregnant woman and those attendant.’

His mind was reeling, a black lens of evil potency, and he asked

Had to

‘Why are you warning me?’

She looked away, an expression of such yearning that she seemed close to weeping, then composed, said

‘My life has been littered, fouled by the worst kind of men you could conjure but you, you seem to be that rarity, a battered, run down dogged crusader.

He nearly laughed, asked

‘That’s um, a compliment?

She pushed her glass aside, looked at him with those haunting eyes, said

‘Take me back to your hotel, after…..after, I’ll show you how to deal with Rattigan.

………….after?

Fuck on a tripod, did that mean?

Oh Jesus, for once in his obsessive compulsive life, he went with , said

‘You want to get a takeaway bottle of something..

Dared

For

‘After.’

Ken Bruen has been a finalist for the Edgar and Anthony Awards, and has won a Macavity Award, a Barry Award, and two Shamus Awards for the Jack Taylor series. He lives in Galway, Ireland. Learn more at KenBruen.com.

Russell Ackerman is Guillermo del Toro’s Development Executive. He is currently working on the film MAMA to be directed by Andy Muschietti, DROOD based on Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name, adapted by Brian Helgeland, and MIDNIGHT DELIVERY written by Neil Cross, all set up at Universal Pictures. He lives in Los Angeles.