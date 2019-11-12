Little, Brown Holiday Gift Guide
We’re coming up on the end of 2019 here real soon, and I’ll be the one to go ahead and say it first: Where did the year go??? It felt like one minute, I was waiting for spring to start and BOOM–it’s almost winter again. It goes so fast! I wish I could freeze time so I could sit around and read books.
Speaking of books, one of the fun things about the end of the year is that it means it’s time for the holidays, aka time for presents. And there are no better presents than books! I love picking out books for my friends and family to unwrap at the holidays. (Which I may or may not peek at myself first.)
Here is a wonderful array of books to consider as you decide what titles are best for the people you care about. (Or to buy for yourself. This is a no-judgment zone.)
Little Women
by Louisa May Alcott
Drawings by Shreya Gupta
Foreword by J. Courtney Sullivan
This classic tale of the March girls celebrated its 150th-anniversary last year with this beautiful edition, featuring a new introduction by J. Courtney Sullivan. It's a perfect time to introduce it to new readers–the latest film adaptation hits theaters on Christmas Day.
The Night Fire
by Michael Connelly
Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard team up again for their second case. This time, they're going to tackle an unsolved murder that haunted Bosch's mentor, an LAPD detective, for decades. But the duo quickly uncovers some troubling issues with the investigation and begin to wonder if Bosch's mentor was actually interested in solving it—or covering it up.
Upheaval
by Jared Diamond
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Guns, Germs, and Steel returned this year with a fascinating new book about how successful nations recovered from crises, including war and coups, through self-appraisal, acknowledging responsibility, and learning from other nations.
Talking to Strangers
by Malcolm Gladwell
Malcolm Gladwell, the New York Times bestselling author of Outliers, explains how we react to strangers, and how our misunderstanding of body language and expressions leads to conflict and problems. Learn how the characters we know and love on television have been teaching us about moods incorrectly for all these years.
Winter in Paradise
by Elin Hilderbrand
Leave behind the cold winter with Elin Hilderbrand's Caribbean Winter in Paradise. Irene Steele is living a perfect life in Iowa City when she learns her husband has been killed in a helicopter crash on the island of St. John. As if that wasn't shocking enough, when Irene and her sons arrive on the island, they discover he had lived a secret life. But as they dig deeper into his deceit, they begin to fall for the island's charms.
Related: Explore Elin Hilderbrand's complete Paradise Series
When You Kant Figure It Out, Ask a Philosopher
by Marie Robert
Robert takes advice from the greatest Western philosophers and applies them to modern problems. Hear thoughts about bad birthday presents, social media, breakups, hangovers and more from such philosopher giants as Kant, Epicurus, and Nietzsche. It's a fun way to get acquainted with philosophy.
J. D. Salinger Boxed Set
by J.D. Salinger
A beautifully crafted four-volume hardcover set of The Catcher in the Rye, Nine Stories, Franny and Zooey, and Raise High the Roof Beam, and Carpenters and Seymour–An Introduction by one of America's most mysterious literary figures. Each volume is a different color with gold lettering on the spine, and the set comes in a slipcover.
Calypso
by David Sedaris
This newest David Sedaris book is also his funniest, which is saying a lot. Sedaris discusses aging, illness, fitness, loss and grief, siblings, and more. His candid thoughts on life as we get older are both moving and thoughtful and also laugh out loud funny.
Shade
by Pete Souza
Pete Souza worked as a White House photographer since the 1970s and was the official Chief White House Photographer for Barack Obama's entire time in office. In this latest collection of photographs, Souza shares images of professionalism and humanity from Obama's presidency, juxtaposed with the chaos and ugliness of present-day politics.
Let Her Fly
by Ziauddin Yousafzai
With Louise Carpenter
Foreword by Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, recounts his life before the Taliban and before his daughter was shot for attending school. He describes his childhood in Pakistan, and his peaceful times with his wife and children, and what it was like to return to the country six years after they had to flee following the attempt on his daughter's life. It's an inspirational book about a father's love and the power of faith, dreams, and perseverance.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.