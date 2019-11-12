Little, Brown Holiday Gift Guide

We’re coming up on the end of 2019 here real soon, and I’ll be the one to go ahead and say it first: Where did the year go??? It felt like one minute, I was waiting for spring to start and BOOM–it’s almost winter again. It goes so fast! I wish I could freeze time so I could sit around and read books.

Speaking of books, one of the fun things about the end of the year is that it means it’s time for the holidays, aka time for presents. And there are no better presents than books! I love picking out books for my friends and family to unwrap at the holidays. (Which I may or may not peek at myself first.)

Here is a wonderful array of books to consider as you decide what titles are best for the people you care about. (Or to buy for yourself. This is a no-judgment zone.)

Shade Pete Souza worked as a White House photographer since the 1970s and was the official Chief White House Photographer for Barack Obama's entire time in office. In this latest collection of photographs, Souza shares images of professionalism and humanity from Obama's presidency, juxtaposed with the chaos and ugliness of present-day politics. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.