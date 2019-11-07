7 Great Books for Art Lovers

I fancy myself a connoisseur of all things horror—the more macabre and sickly funny, the better, so when I thought to myself "oh, wow, what a great title," I should have immediately known that Born to be Posthumous's contents would be horrific, if not also that the book was a biography of Edward Gorey. If you're unfamiliar with his work... well, you've actually probably seen it and you just didn't know! He wrote children's picture books with titles like The Hapless Child and my personal favorite, The Gashleycrumb Tinies, which is a gory (literally) interpretation of ABC books. All of his books are great books for art lovers, but this one is about HIM, the artist, the one from whose mind all of this sprang.