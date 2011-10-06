A Sincere Endeavor: Dedicating BLACK LIGHT to Warrant’s Jani Lane

There’s bad magic and good magic.

Good magic is when you finally manage to quit smoking and something cool happens to you the same week—like winning twenty bucks on a lottery ticket. Bad magic is when someone quotes your latest poem in a movie about clumsy people, then you fall into an open sewer and die. Someone, somewhere, said comedy was a little like that. I think it might have been Mel Brooks. Life is like that, too. Cool and cruel. Strange and simple. Full of lessons that hammer home important truths and oozing with evil shit that just doesn’t make any sense at all. And sometimes it gets even stranger.

Case in Point:

Earlier this year, I wrote a book called BLACK LIGHT in collaboration with a couple of swell guys named Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. It’s about a supernatural private eye named Buck Carlsbad who vomits up ghosts. (Trust me, it’s cool.) When “the boys” and I were first brainstorming Buck’s adventures, the impetus was always on making things as interesting and original as possible, within the framework of a traditional thriller/ghost story. Old chestnuts jazzed up with a few new bells and whistles. I’m a big fan of eighties glam metal. Patrick used to live down the street from Don Dokken. They say write what you know, yes? It seemed like a natural idea to make our hero a relic of the headbanger decade, an ancient walkman filled with killer tunes attached to his waist and his head lodged firmly in the past. It seemed even cooler to give Buck a poltergeist sidekick who would give him constant shit about his “lousy taste” in music. We decided in our further infinite wisdom that Buck’s constant plight would be summed up in a particularly popular tune from the era, entitled “Down Boys.”

It was the luck of the draw, really. I’d been on a bit of a Warrant kick during the writing of BLACK LIGHT, though none of us had much cared for the band back in the actual day. They were the ‘second wave’ of mega-hyped, overproduced MTV hairspray rockers who floated in on the heels of groundbreakers like AC/DC, Judas Priest, Motley Crue and Van Halen, and not many people in the “hardcore” crowd took them very seriously. Even I have deeper obsessions, and Patrick and Marcus tend to have more “serious” music on their minds most of the time.

But.

“Down Boys” fit the condition of Buck Carlsbad.

It worked for him.

Keep reading on TwitchFilm.com