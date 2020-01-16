What to Read Based on Your Favorite TV Shows

As much as I love reading, from time to time, I look up from my book and watch a bit of television. There are a lot of amazing shows to choose from! And it seems like these days, so much of what is available has been adapted from books.

If I watch a show that has been adapted, I always have to read the book first, because I enjoy knowing the source material. But on occasion, there are amazing shows that don’t have a book to read before you watch it or after it ends. Or sometimes, you want to read more books that remind you of your favorite shows, even if they’ve been adapted. That’s where recommendations come in! Here are six of the best shows from the last decade and a great read-alike to go with each of them.

If you love The Good Place…

If you love Downton Abbey…

If you love The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel…

If you love When They See Us…

If you love The Handmaid’s Tale…

If you love The Office…

Don't miss news from Little, Brown Don't miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.