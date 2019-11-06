Parenting is Hard. Books Can Help.

I won’t lie; parenting is terrifying even to those of us who are not parents. Case in point, researching for this article, I misread the word, “channeling” as “changeling.” The mind just sees what it wants to see. I mean, there’s a reason I can name so many horror movies offhand that have to do with parenthood (Rosemary’s Baby. The Omen. Mother.) But parenting doesn’t have to be scary. Plenty of people have gone before us and raised children who became fine adults! Learn from the experiences of these authors of books on parenting.

Ungovernable If you're feeling salty about the impossibility of rearing the perfect child–and who doesn't, honestly?–it's time to read this history compiled by scholar, Therese Oneill, about the parenting in the Victorian era. As you may know, medicine in that time period was more like "medicine," and she chronicles their recommendations as such. For example, she lists how much wine, cyanide, and heroin is safe to consume while pregnant, as well as how to arrange the bedroom if you'd prefer to conceive a boy. Therese Oneill is an excellent writer–she somehow manages to bring all of the stuffiest period in history's dirty laundry to light. If you read this book on parenting and you love it, you should check out her book on Victorian propriety, Unmentionable, too. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

I hope that you find some new knowledge and perspectives among these great books on parenting!

Mary Kay McBrayer is a horror enthusiast, sideshow lover, and prose writer from south of Atlanta. Her true crime novel, America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster is available for pre-order, and you can hear her analysis (and jokes) about scary movies on the podcast, Everything Trying to Kill You. You can read her tweets @mkmcbrayer.