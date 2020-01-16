Essential Diverse Authors You Should Be Reading

Chigozie Obioma is the award-winning Nigerian author of The Fisherman, and a new novel, An Orchestra of Minorities. In his debut, The Fishermen, four brothers skip school and go fishing, only to encounter a strange man who convinces the oldest brother that it is his destiny to be killed by one of his siblings, setting off a fateful chain of events in the brothers' lives. It won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and an NAACP Image Award, in addition to being shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

Obioma's newest novel, An Orchestra of Minorities, is narrated by a chi, or guardian spirit. It follows Chinonso and Ndali, two young people who fall in love after Chinonso finds Ndali on the verge of jumping off a bridge and convinces her not to take the leap. But when Ndali's family rejects the union because Chinonso is poor and uneducated, Chinonso risks everything to get his education, only to be further alienated from his hopes and dreams, and his home. This is a moving novel spanning countries, a modern twist on Homer's Odyssey.