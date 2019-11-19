These Books Will Help You Escape The Horrible News Cycle

Calgon, take me away—in book format, please. Everything is a lot right now—which is putting it mildly—and since you’re no good to anyone if you reach burnout mode, you need to step away sometimes and escape. Recharge the batteries so you can fight another day. Or just remember the good in the world. I’m here to help you do just that with some books that will help you escape from the current horrible news cycle.

Cabin Porn If you’re looking for your escape from the current news cycle to come in the form of a lifestyle movement, I’ve got two books for you. What began as a group of friends preserving a hidden forest in upstate New York grew into a massive online following of people obsessed with handmade homes in the backcountry of America and all over the world. If you’re a fan of architecture, beautiful photography, or just dream of a place to read in quiet, Cabin Porn is a thing for you! ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

May this list give you the escape you need from the current news cycle and inspire more greatness.

Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.