9 Novels to Cozy Up With This Winter

Winter is coming. Whether it feels like it yet or not in your neck of the woods, the coldest season is nearly here. How will you prepare for the winter? How about stocking up on these excellent winter reads? All ten books on this list make for a perfect fireside companion. Grab yourself a cozy blanket, a mug of hot cocoa, and one of the books from this list, and let the winter reading begin.

Winter Town Every winter, Evan looks forward to being reunited with his childhood friend Lucy, his childhood friend who moved away after her parents' divorce. The only problem is Lucy is no longer the girl he grew up with. She seems hardened and changed, and Evan is determined to find the old Lucy underneath this new tough exterior, even if it means jeopardizing their friendship. This young adult novel features beautiful wintery illustrations throughout to really help set the scene. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Wolf Winter Set in 1700s Sweden, this historical thriller tells the story of a Finnish family escaping to a new settlement in Sweden in the hopes of forgetting past traumas. But as the seasons change and "wolf winter" begins, the family, along with the rest of the settlers, has to endure the harshness of a winter-long darkness. This harsh weather forces everyone to work together, but who can they trust? ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Cold Spell Rounding off this list is one final fairy tale retelling, this one a reimagining of The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen. Kai and Ginny have been best friends for as long as they can remember, but now that they're seventeen, that friendship is beginning to blossom into something more. That is, until one day when Kai runs off with a strange and beautiful girl named Mora. But Ginny refuses to give up on her love that easily. She goes after Kai and Mora and finds herself lost in a world filled with monsters and thieves and a harsh winter that is perhaps more powerful than love. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Happy winter, everyone. Grab one or all of these books, and stay warm.

