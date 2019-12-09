8 LGBTQ+ Books to Add to Your TBR

In The Burn, Betty is still recovering from her injuries sustained at the end of The Dime, and so is her partner, who seems to become increasingly hooked on painkillers. To make matters worse, confidential informants seem to be dying left and right, suggesting that someone in the DPD is leaking information. Frustrated and increasingly suspicious, Betty goes rogue in order to investigate, heading straight to the darkest corners of Dallas...and she isn't entirely surprised when the crimes point back to her own department.

Both of these books feature a tough heroine, good procedural detective work, high stakes, and a meticulously described Dallas that shimmers with heat and danger.