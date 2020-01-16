8 Great Books About the Sixties

The sixties were a time of major social change and upheaval around the globe, but especially in the United States. The decade saw the assassination of multiple political figures, the Civil Rights Movement, man landing on the moon, and war in Vietnam. The economy was booming, and counterculture took root, even in the most out-of-the-way towns in America. If you want to learn more about the tumultuous, exciting decade, then pick up one of these excellent fiction or nonfiction books set in the sixties.

Vendetta James Neff is an investigative journalist who has written a well-researched, detailed account of the famous feud between Bobby Kennedy and Jimmy Hoffa. But this was no ordinary feud; it was a dark vendetta between two powerful men who were both accustomed to getting what they wanted. From Senate hearings to backroom dealings, Neff unveils the dirty fight between the president's brother and powerful union leader who dabbled in organized crime. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

The Dark Side of Camelot The Kennedy family achieved great fame even before John F. Kennedy set foot in the White House. In this book, Seymour M. Hersh takes a look at the darker side to the Kennedys, at the entitlement and the money that enabled them to achieve greatness without consequences, and at how JFK's private life began to suffer and unravel in the early sixties, before his assassination. This is an enlightening book about a man trying to hold on to power while making impossible choices. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.