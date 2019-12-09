8+ Books That Will Make You LOL

Times are tough, and when real life gets you down and you need a pick-me-up, try picking up a humorous book. Humor can be pretty subjective, which is why we picked a range of funny books for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted novel that will make you laugh and restore your faith in humanity, or biting humor that will make you feel less alone, these books should make you LOL.

Unmentionable This book is for every woman who's ever dreamed of living in the romantic 19th century. Oneill is here to convince you otherwise. She tells the shocking, weird, and often hilarious truth of what it was like for ladies to live, dress, and flirt in the Victorian era. From poisons in cosmetics to the glamour of chamber pots and confusing underclothes, this book exposes the weirdest habits, customs, and ideas surrounding what it meant to be a lady--and might make you feel a lot better about your un-romantic yoga pants and modern medicine! ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

The Rook For a weird, suspenseful, and off-the-wall thriller, pick up The Rook! It's about Myfanwy, a young woman who wakes up in London surrounded by dead bodies and with no memory of how she got there. Before long, she pieces together that she's a secret operative in a mysterious intelligence organization charged with investigating supernatural events, and there's a mole from within that's out to get her. With dry wit and plenty of action-packed scenes, Myfanwy will have to work quickly in order to figure out why the mole is and save herself from becoming another casualty. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Which of these books has made you LOL?

Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.