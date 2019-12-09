Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

8+ Books That Will Make You LOL

By Tirzah Price

Times are tough, and when real life gets you down and you need a pick-me-up, try picking up a humorous book. Humor can be pretty subjective, which is why we picked a range of funny books for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted novel that will make you laugh and restore your faith in humanity, or biting humor that will make you feel less alone, these books should make you LOL.

 

Bossypants

Bossypants

by

Tina Fey is one of the funniest comedians working today! In her collection of hilarious essays, she recounts what it was like growing up with the dream of being a comedian, her early years breaking into the industry, working on Saturday Night Live, and becoming the lady boss she is today. She also shares personal anecdotes from throughout her life, always with wit and warmth.

Unmentionable

Unmentionable

by

This book is for every woman who's ever dreamed of living in the romantic 19th century. Oneill is here to convince you otherwise. She tells the shocking, weird, and often hilarious truth of what it was like for ladies to live, dress, and flirt in the Victorian era. From poisons in cosmetics to the glamour of chamber pots and confusing underclothes, this book exposes the weirdest habits, customs, and ideas surrounding what it meant to be a lady--and might make you feel a lot better about your un-romantic yoga pants and modern medicine!

The Rook

The Rook

by

For a weird, suspenseful, and off-the-wall thriller, pick up The Rook! It's about Myfanwy, a young woman who wakes up in London surrounded by dead bodies and with no memory of how she got there. Before long, she pieces together that she's a secret operative in a mysterious intelligence organization charged with investigating supernatural events, and there's a mole from within that's out to get her. With dry wit and plenty of action-packed scenes, Myfanwy will have to work quickly in order to figure out why the mole is and save herself from becoming another casualty.

There's a Word for That

There's a Word for That

by

Meet Marty, a retired film producer with an increasing problem with opioids, his daughter Janine, a former child actor, Hailey, granddaughter who is about to do something drastic, and Bunny, a novelist with a drinking habit and Marty's first wife. When a twist of circumstance brings them together at the same Malibu recovery facility, they'll find that they still care very much for each other and the members of their family, no matter how absurd, vexing, and over-the-top they may be. If you are a fan of family comedies, this is the perfect read for you.

Hits and Misses

Hits and Misses

by

In this collection of bizarre and witty short stories, Rich is inspired by the very surreal experience of working in Hollywood. You'll find a tell-all from the horse that carried Paul Revere, a story about a film critic doomed to live in the films he critiqued, and even a dinosaur who is let go from his job as a comedy writer. Rich presents bizarre situations that may only seem too weird at first, but turn out to be full of humor and humanity.

Okay Fine Whatever

Okay Fine Whatever

by

This is a great memoir for anyone who has ever felt anxious about life and all of the unknowns. Courtenay Hameister was a popular radio show host, but she was afraid of everything–until one day she decided to fight back and do things that terrified her. From hilarious stories of going on dates, attending sex classes, experimenting with (legal!) drugs, she learned not how to be unafraid, but at least how to be a little bit braver.

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

by

Arthur is a novelist about to turn 50 when he receives the worst piece of mail ever: an invite to his ex-boyfriend's wedding. Not willing to go and unable to outright refuse, Arthur decides to create a reason for why he can't go and accepts invitations to a handful of dubious literary festivals around the world. But outrunning his problems doesn't work out quite the way he hopes in this funny book about love, second chances, and growing into yourself.

Calypso

Calypso

by

David Sedaris is a comedy legend, and it's impossible to recommend just one of his books! Me Talk Pretty One Day is about Sedaris's move to Paris, where he attempts to learn French and he recounts family stories that are at once heartfelt and caustic. Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim also leans into family life, everyday mundane tasks, and the absurdities that lurk beneath. In Calypso, Sedaris writes from his beach house while he muses about middle age, mortality, and the fact that you can never truly escape yourself. And don't forget his hilarious Holidays on Ice, a collection of fiction and nonfiction about how the most wonderful time of the year can bring out the best and worst in us all.

Which of these books has made you LOL?

 

