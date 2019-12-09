7 Books to Read for a Good Cry

Is there anything more cathartic or satisfying than a book that makes you cry? Whether you like fiction or nonfiction, these 10 books are emotional journeys that will make you feel all the feelings while reading, and probably require a box of tissues.

The Husband Hour Lauren and her late husband Rory were a golden couple. When Rory gave up a promising NHL career not long after their marriage to enlist and then died in combat, Lauren was devastated and unprepared to deal with the intense public scrutiny of being a young, famous widow. She withdrew to her family's beach house, but now this summer, her privacy is being invaded once more by her family...and a young filmmaker who has improbably tracked her down to beg for an interview for a documentary he is creating about Rory. Lauren agrees, somewhat hesitantly, to talk about her husband for just one hour. But that hour reveals information about Rory that shakes Lauren to her core, forcing her to reconsider everything she thought she knew about family, her marriage, and Rory–but it might also help Lauren move forward. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Juniper Kelley and Thomas French desperately wanted a baby, and when they conceived Juniper, they were overjoyed. But when she was born four months premature, she was barely alive. Her skin was translucent, she was the length of a Barbie doll, and her chances of survival were slight. Faced with the impossible choice to let her go or fight for Juniper's life, the Frenches decided to fight. This is their remarkable story of caring for their daughter during the uncertain, improbable months that she struggled to survive, of the love they had for her, and the love they have for each other. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Imagine Me Gone Margaret and John are about to be married when John is hospitalized for depression. In the 1960s, his mental illness carries great stigma and Margaret is left with a difficult choice: break off their engagement, or forge ahead. She chooses to marry John, and their marriage produces three children, although it's far from easy. As their children grow into adults, the effects of John's illness have a profound effect on their lives and how they make sense of the world. This novel is told from the points of view of all members of the family, making for a deeply emotional reading experience about a family's love and the legacy of mental illness. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

The Day That Went Missing When novelist Richard Beard was a child, he and his brother Nicky were playing on a beach during a family holiday when all of a sudden, Nicky was swept out to sea and was gone. Improbably, Richard and his siblings were not allowed to attend the funeral, and the family even stayed for the entire duration of their holiday. Their parents never spoke of Nicky again, and their children were expected to simply carry on. Years later, haunted by the traumatic event and deeply affected by his family's refusal to acknowledge the tragedy, Richard begins his own investigation into that fateful day, and to tell the story of Nicky's all-too-short life. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

What’s the last book that made you cry?

Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Don’t miss news from Little, Brown Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.