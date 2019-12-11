Idol Hands: 15 Great Books About Music Icons

We are presently living in the technology-driven age of the 21st century, where anyone with an internet connection can be a celebrity. Information is passed so quickly online that music videos get millions of hits in an hour, and Spotify can make musicians overnight sensations in a matter of minutes. Many of them work hard and have great talent, but will they last long enough to be music icons?

Before the fast-paced world of the internet, incredibly talented artists worked themselves to the bone to be stars. They toured nonstop, spent months in the studio, and relied on appearances on the radio and television to boost their careers. And it took its toll. We’ve all seen the Behind the Music specials about the excess, the groupies, the in-fighting, the addiction, and the tragedies.

For good or bad, their stories will live on as legends in the music industry for generations to come, and their tunes will populate the oldies and classic stations on our radios. Here are 15 great books about such musicians, talented artists worthy of being called music icons.

Time Is Tight While Booker T. Jones may not be a household name in most homes now, he has been instrumental (ha!) in the music business. In this brand-new memoir, he discusses his life growing up in the segregated South, working several jobs to be able to take lessons and support his family as he pursued his dreams. From recording songs as Booker T. and the MGs, to collaborations with such legends as Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Sam & Dave, to opening the legendary Stax Studios, this is an incredible account of his jaw-dropping career. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Respect This is a fantastic look at America's recently departed Queen of Soul by an author who knows music. (Ritz co-wrote Marvin Gaye's song "Sexual Healing," for starters.) Franklin was raised as a gospel singer in Detroit by her Baptist father. She left her life in Detroit behind to move to NYC in search of her true voice, where her gospel-soul roots made her a star. Starting with her most famous song, "Respect," Franklin overcame tragedies and troubles to endure as one of the most talented and beloved musicians of the last 100 years. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Johnny Cash Hilburn is in a unique position to write a biography about one of country music's biggest legends. He was the only music journalist to attend Cash's legendary Folsom Prison concert in 1968, and he interviewed both Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, shortly before their deaths. Using lots of never-before-seen material, Hilburn paints a picture of the Man in Black as a troubled soul with a heart of gold, who was saved by the love of a good woman. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Bing Crosby And speaking of huge musical icons and the military, Giddins's second book on celebrity crooner Crosby examines the time he spent on the home front and overseas, working to support and entertain the men and women of the U.S. military in the time leading up the second world war and beyond. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Dream Boogie This is the story of the tragically short career of one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time. Sam Cooke was one of the biggest influences on soul music, recording such hits as "Twisting the Night Away," "Cupid", and "Having a Party," before his tragic, mysterious death at age 33. But his enduring sound lives on in the many, many musicians he influenced. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Beatles This is the best biography on the Fab Four, the biggest rock 'n roll band in history. From their humble beginnings in Liverpool, to their monumental success and throngs of screaming fans, to their famous last concert and break-up, Spitz has captured the essence of the Beatles with in-depth, thoroughly researched stories and tons of fascinating information. He manages to find new information on a band that the world seemingly already knew everything about. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Hank Williams First published in 1994, this is widely considered the definitive biography on Hank Williams, one of the first big country music celebrities. Williams shot to overwhelming stardom almost overnight, but his dependence on drugs and alcohol led to his death at just 29 years old. But in his short lifetime, he left behind a lasting legacy that influenced generations to come and two more generations of musicians who carry his name. The new editions of this biography include several previously unpublished photographs. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Revised Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.