10 Strong Female Reads

It’s 2019 and people are still out here with nonsense about only men being strong, and rather than saying “I’m tired y’all,” I’m saying “To the books!” Specifically, the ones showcasing strong women. Here are 10 books certain to fit different reading tastes:

A Woman's Place Love food? History? And nonfiction? This one is for you! These are the stories of more than 80 women in history who used their assigned roles of “in the kitchen” to fight for a better world through food. Did you know that a march for the independence of India was inspired by Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and a few grains of salt? How cookbooks helped finance the fight for female suffrage? There are so many amazing stories here. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

If you’re in an “I am woman, hear me roar” type of mood, may your lioness spirit be filled to roaring by something on this list!

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.