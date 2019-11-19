10 Must-Read Nonfiction Books for College Freshmen

College is an exciting (and sometimes terrifying!) transition into adulthood. It’s also a period where you are immersed in new ideas and concepts, learning about new perspectives, and challenging assumptions and beliefs. If you’re heading off to college soon, why not jumpstart your education with these ten books that will expand your horizons and give you a new perspective on society? No matter what your major is (or if you’re still undecided), these books on history, society, culture, science, literature, current events, and practical how-to guides will help prepare you for the exciting journey ahead!

Eating Animals Why do we eat some animals and not others? Is vegetarianism really that much better for the world? Foer tackles these questions and much more in this book that looks into the history of eating habits across cultures, and how what we eat has shaped society. It's as much about farming and the food we eat as it is about the moral implications behind why we eat what we do. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Gender Mosaic Many of us have probably heard the old saying "men are from Mars, women are from Venus." The idea that men and women are fundamentally different is one that's difficult to shake, but in this book, neurologist Daphna Joel draws upon her own research to debunk that idea once and for all. She puts forward that brains have aspects that are feminine and masculine, but everyone's brain is made up of a mosaic of these features. Her book will challenge how you think about men, women, and gender roles! ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Blueprint What makes a good society? For all of humanity's downsides, we are innately driven to form communities wherever we go thanks to an inclination towards kindness, cooperation, and learning from each other. Christakis examines this evolutionary nature to form societies by looking at communities across cultures, throughout history, and even those formed in online spaces. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

