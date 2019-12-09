8 Book Club Classics for Your Next Book Club Meeting

Some books become book club classics for a reason. They stand the test of time because they’re engaging, exciting, shocking, or just plain buzz-worthy, making them the perfect conversation fodder for your book club. From award winners to 19th-century classics to 1990s early Oprah Book Club picks, make sure you don’t miss out by choosing these books for your next book club meeting!

White Oleander White Oleander was an early Oprah's Book Club pick and follows a mother and daughter separated by a crime. Ingrid is a poet with uncompromising values who wants to raise her daughter Astrid to be strong. But when she poisons her boyfriend, Ingrid is sentenced to life in prison and Astrid is left moving from foster home to foster home, struggling to define herself as she experiences an array of different foster mothers, with a mother whose influence extends beyond her prison. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Abridged

Little Women If your club wants to go with a true classic, why not pick up Little Women? It's the perfect read for wintry days, and you can even plan a viewing of the new movie to coincide with your meeting. This novel follows the four March sisters and their beloved Marmee as they struggle to make ends meet and come of age in New England during the Civil War. This 150th-anniversary edition has a gorgeous new cover, beautiful illustrations throughout, and a new foreword written by author J. Courtney Sullivan. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Illustrated Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Luminaries Eleanor Catton became the youngest author to ever be shortlisted and win the Man Booker Prize with her second novel, a historical tale set in New Zealand during the 1860s gold rush. It stars Walter Moody, a man just recently arrived in New Zealand, who walks straight into a mystery that involves a suicide attempt, a large cache of gold, the disappearance of a wealthy man, and fellow gold hunters who are puzzling out what to do about these strange occurrences. This is a big novel, but the complexity of the plot and the richly drawn characters make the pages fly. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Which book will your book club choose next?

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.