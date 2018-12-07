Read all of James Patterson’s Books in Order
Discover James Patterson‘s incredible, lengthy library of works starting with today’s most recent blockbuster release and going all the way back to classic thrillers like Kiss the Girls (1995) and Hide and Seek (1996). Browse all of Hachette Book Group‘s James Patterson books in reverse chronological order to find that hidden treasure you missed and make it your newest page-turner.
The List: HBG’s James Patterson Books in Reverse Chronological Order (2011-2020)
(Click Here for James Patterson Books 1993-2010)
Published by James Patterson in 2020
Texas Outlaw
by James Patterson
With Andrew Bourelle
A Texas Ranger is justice. Until he sidesteps the law....
Blindside
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
The mayor of New York has a daughter who’s missing and in danger. Detective Michael Bennett has a son who’s in prison. The two strike a deal.
Lost
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
Miami just got a lot more dangerous — especially for one innocent young woman running for her life...
The River Murders
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
Sometimes chasing the truth means going to the point of no return. For Mitchum, returning is not important. Read 3 exciting thrillers from the world’s #1 bestselling writer!
Published by James Patterson in 2019
Criss Cross
by James Patterson
When a mysterious serial killer known as “M” launches a deranged “investigation”, Alex Cross and his partner must unearth long-forgotten secrets to survive — or risk getting buried themselves.
The 19th Christmas
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
If the Women’s Murder Club can’t be together this Christmas, a killer is to blame.
Killer Instinct
by James Patterson
With Howard Roughan
Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Detective Elizabeth Needham–now known to audiences from the top-rated CBS series–reunite to stop the most sinister plot against New York City since 9/11.
The Warning
by James Patterson
With Robison Wells
In this fast-paced thriller, a power plant explosion takes a small-town community off the grid — all while a terrifying force lurks in the shadows...
The Inn
by James Patterson
With Candice Fox
James Patterson’s strongest team since the Women’s Murder Club are the first responders when their seafront town is targeted by vicious criminals...
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts
by James Patterson
With Emily Raymond
A princess who has lost her mother and father finds herself in a terrifying world that urgently needs a queen...
Unsolved
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
In the long-awaited follow-up to the #1 bestselling thriller INVISIBLE . . . the perfect murder always looks like an accident.
The 18th Abduction
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Detective Lindsay Boxer’s investigation into the disappearance of three teachers escalates from missing persons to murder in this “shocking” Women’s Murder Club thriller.
The 13-Minute Murder
by James Patterson
With Shan Serafin
Sometimes it only takes a few minutes for the perfect murder to take place. Here are three fast paced thrillers that will have you reading for just a minute longer.
Miracle at St. Andrews
by James Patterson
With Peter de Jonge
The Cornwalls Are Gone
by James Patterson
With Brendan DuBois
When Captain Amy Cornwall’s family goes missing, the Army Ranger will do whatever it takes to bring them home in this cinematic thriller that begins with a mysterious phone call and ends with a twist you’ll never see...
The First Lady
by James Patterson
With Brendan DuBois
One secret could bring down the government when the President’s memorable affair becomes a nightmare he longs to forget in this page-turner from James Patterson that will keep you up reading all night long.
The Chef
by James Patterson
by Max DiLallo
Liar Liar
by James Patterson
by Candice Fox
Detective Harriet Blue is a very good cop . . . gone very bad. In the space of a week, she has committed theft and fraud, resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer, and is considered a dangerous fugitive from the law.
Published by James Patterson in 2018
Target: Alex Cross
by James Patterson
A killer elite–six assassins–are on the loose. So is Alex Cross.
Ambush
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
Only Detective Michael Bennett stands in the way of two lethal cartels fighting for New York City’s multi-million-dollar opioid trade. And they know where Bennett, and his family, live.
Juror #3
by James Patterson
With Nancy Allen
A young attorney tries her first case . . . and it’s Murder One in a legal thriller from the world’s #1 bestselling writer.
Texas Ranger
by James Patterson
In James Patterson’s white-hot Western thriller, a Texas Ranger fights for his life, his freedom, and the town he loves as he investigates his ex-wife’s murder.
Triple Homicide
by James Patterson
James Patterson’s greatest detectives are together for the first time! Read 3 electrifying thrillers featuring Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, and the Women’s Murder Club.
Murder in Paradise
by James Patterson
3 pulse-pounding stories from the world’s #1 bestselling writer in one book!
The President Is Missing
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
The President Is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes not just Pennsylvania Avenue and Wall Street, but all of America.
Princess
by James Patterson
by Rees Jones
A secret and the British crown make a murderous combination in this page-turning suspense novel in the #1 bestselling Private series.
The 17th Suspect
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
A series of shootings exposes San Francisco to a methodical yet unpredictable killer, and a reluctant woman decides to put her trust in Sergeant Lindsay Boxer.
Red Alert
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
When the rich are being murdered, even their money can’t save them, but the question is, can NYPD Red? The instant New York Times bestseller will keep you in suspense and reading till the very last page.
Fifty Fifty
by James Patterson
by Candice Fox
What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women?
Published by James Patterson in 2017
Count to Ten
by James Patterson
by Ashwin Sanghi
Santosh Wagh quit his job as head of Private India after harrowing events in Mumbai almost got him killed.
Haunted
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
Detective Michael Bennett and his family are ready to escape New York for a vacation in Maine-but a shocking scene deep in the woods reveals a dark world of drugs and murder.
The Store
by James Patterson
When Jacob and Megan Brandeis plan to expose a secretive and evil corporation, the fallout threatens to destroy them.
The Black Book
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Billy Harney was born to be a cop. As the son of Chicago’s chief of detectives with a twin sister on the force, Billy plays it by the book.
Humans, Bow Down
by James Patterson
by Emily Raymond
With Jill Dembowski
Illustrated by Alexander Ovchinnikov
The Great War is over. The robots have won. The humans who survived have two choices: they can submit and serve the vicious rulers they created, or be banished to the Reserve, a desolate, unforgiving landscape where it’s a crime just to be human.
Published by James Patterson in 2016
Missing
by James Patterson
When the CEO of a research company disappears without a trace, Private Investigations has to catch a brutal killer-a killer headed straight to the victim’s door.
Woman of God
by James Patterson
A new Pope will be chosen in Rome . . . and she just might be a woman. But she’s made some powerful enemies who will stop at nothing-not even murder.
Bullseye
by James Patterson
In a stunning thriller from the world’s #1 bestselling writer, New York Detective Michael Bennett is caught in the crossfire of a deadly standoff, and he must kill . . . or be killed.
The Games
by James Patterson
In the #1 bestselling series, Private’s Jack Morgan must hunt down a killer before the Olympic games begin in Rio.
15th Affair
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
When an alluring blonde with ties to the CIA disappears from a murder scene, Detective Lindsay Boxer turns to the Women’s Murder Club to help her track down an elusive suspect: her husband.
Private Paris
by James Patterson
by Mark Sullivan
Someone is targeting the most powerful people in Paris . . . and only private investigator Jack Morgan can make it stop.
NYPD Red 4
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
New York’s most elite police force chases a ruthless murderer with an uncontrollable lust for money and blood...
Published by James Patterson in 2015
Cross Justice
by James Patterson
Confessions: The Murder of an Angel
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
The Murder House
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Alert
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
In this New York Times bestseller, Detective Michael Bennett must race against time to save New York City from chaos by tracking down the source of two mysterious attacks.
Truth or Die
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
D. C. attorney Trevor Mann is about to discover a shocking secret . . . and to uncover the truth, he must solve the most shocking mystery of his life...
14th Deadly Sin
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Miracle at Augusta
by James Patterson
NYPD Red 3
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
Private Vegas
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Published by James Patterson in 2014
Hope to Die
by James Patterson
Detective Alex Cross is being stalked by a psychotic genius, forced to play the deadliest game of his career...
Private India: City on Fire
by James Patterson
by Ashwin Sanghi
Burn
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
Private Down Under
by James Patterson
by Michael White
With the best detectives in the business, cutting edge technology and offices around the globe, there is no investigation company quite like Private.
Invisible
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
When FBI researcher Emmy Dockery finds a missing link between hundreds of unsolved cases, no one believes her . . . until the evidence is too compelling to ignore.
Unlucky 13
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
San Francisco Detective Lindsay Boxer is loving her life as a new mother. With an attentive husband, a job she loves, plus best friends who can talk about anything from sex to murder, things couldn’t be better.
NYPD Red 2
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
NYPD Red’s finest detectives are about to investigate a brutal crime scene in Central Park . . . but even their training can’t prepare them for the biggest case of their careers.
Private L.A.
by James Patterson
by Mark Sullivan
When Hollywood’s golden couple goes missing, Private’s Jack Morgan is the only one who can solve the mystery...
Published by James Patterson in 2013
Cross My Heart
by James Patterson
Gone
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
A crime lord has declared war on America. Only Detective Michael Bennett knows why...
Mistress
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Discover a dangerous world of manipulation, obsession, and murder in James Patterson’s scary, sexy standalone thriller...
Second Honeymoon
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
12th of Never
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
It’s finally time! Detective Lindsay Boxer is in labor-while two killers are on the loose...
Private Berlin
by James Patterson
by Mark Sullivan
An investigator in Berlin is on the brink of a terrifying discovery that could throw Europe into chaos in this tense thriller-perfect for fans of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Published by James Patterson in 2012
Private London
by James Patterson
by Mark Pearson
In James Patterson’s #1 bestselling Private series, the world’s most exclusive detective agency hunts London’s most mysterious killer...
Merry Christmas, Alex Cross
by James Patterson
NYPD Red
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
Zoo
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
In James Patterson’s pulse-racing New York Times bestseller, violent animal attacks are destroying entire cities-and two unlikely heroes must save the world before it’s too late.
I, Michael Bennett
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
Police officers shot . . . judges murdered . . . and Detective Michael Bennett is the killer’s next target...
11th Hour
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Lindsay Boxer is pregnant at last! But her work doesn’t slow for a second. When millionaire Chaz Smith is mercilessly gunned down, she discovers that the murder weapon is linked to the deaths of four of San Francisco’s most untouchable criminals.
Guilty Wives
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Private Games
by James Patterson
by Mark Sullivan
The world’s most renowned investigation firm is in charge of security for the Olympic Games. But when a killer strikes hours before the event, they must stop him in his tracks.
Private: #1 Suspect
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Published by James Patterson in 2011
Kill Alex Cross
by James Patterson
The Christmas Wedding
by James Patterson
by Richard DiLallo
Kill Me If You Can
by James Patterson
by Marshall Karp
A poor art student living in New York stumbles on a bag of diamonds . . . but they come at a price in this unforgettable novel from “America’s #1 storyteller” (Forbes).
Now You See Her
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
Nina Bloom may be the perfect lawyer, wife, and mother . . . but when an innocent man is framed for murder in Key West, her past comes back to haunt her.
Toys
by James Patterson
by Neil McMahon
Tick Tock
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
NYC’s #1 detective, Michael Bennett, has a huge problem-the Son of Sam, the Werewolf of Wisteria and the Mad Bomber are all back. The city has never been more terrified!
>> The List Continues. . . Click for More James Patterson Books in Order (1993-2010) >>
About James Patterson
James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.
