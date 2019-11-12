A gift guide from Malcolm Gladwell, author of TALKING TO STRANGERS
Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers–The Tipping Point, Blink,Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. He is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy‘s Top Global Thinkers. Check out his holiday giving recommendations. From Malcolm:
I just read the new John Le Carré, “Agent Running in the Field,” which I found unexpectedly moving (for a spy thriller!). It make me want to go back and read earlier Le Carrés, as reading Le Carré always does, to remind myself of where he began. “The Looking Glass War” is not a bad place to start.
Since I am a runner, I MUST make a shoe recommendation. The new Altra Paradigm 4.5 is an amazing shoe. (Although you have to like “zero-drop” shoes, which encourage you to run on your forefoot.)
And since socks are the holiday gift cliche, I have to insist that everyone who has socks in mind buy Icebreaker’s merino wool socks, which are warm and durable and insanely comfortable and stay weirdly nice-smelling in the way that wool things do (for reasons that I have never understood).