A gift guide from Malcolm Gladwell, author of TALKING TO STRANGERS

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers–The Tipping Point, Blink,Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. He is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy‘s Top Global Thinkers. Check out his holiday giving recommendations. From Malcolm:

I just read the new John Le Carré, “Agent Running in the Field,” which I found unexpectedly moving (for a spy thriller!). It make me want to go back and read earlier Le Carrés, as reading Le Carré always does, to remind myself of where he began. “The Looking Glass War” is not a bad place to start.

Since I am a runner, I MUST make a shoe recommendation. The new Altra Paradigm 4.5 is an amazing shoe. (Although you have to like “zero-drop” shoes, which encourage you to run on your forefoot.)

And since socks are the holiday gift cliche, I have to insist that everyone who has socks in mind buy Icebreaker’s merino wool socks, which are warm and durable and insanely comfortable and stay weirdly nice-smelling in the way that wool things do (for reasons that I have never understood).

Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell, host of the podcast Revisionist History and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Outliers, offers a powerful examination of our interactions with strangers -- and why they often go wrong.

How did Fidel Castro fool the CIA for a generation? Why did Neville Chamberlain think he could trust Adolf Hitler? Why are campus sexual assaults on the rise? Do television sitcoms teach us something about the way we relate to each other that isn't true?

While tackling these questions, Malcolm Gladwell was not solely writing a book for the page. He was also producing for the ear. In the audiobook version of Talking to Strangers, you'll hear the voices of people he interviewed--scientists, criminologists, military psychologists. Court transcripts are brought to life with re-enactments. You actually hear the contentious arrest of Sandra Bland by the side of the road in Texas. As Gladwell revisits the deceptions of Bernie Madoff, the trial of Amanda Knox, and the suicide of Sylvia Plath, you hear directly from many of the players in these real-life tragedies. There's even a theme song - Janelle Monae's "Hell You Talmbout."

Something is very wrong, Gladwell argues, with the tools and strategies we use to make sense of people we don't know. And because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that have a profound effect on our lives and our world. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook

Hardcover Large Print

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Audiobook CD Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Indigo CA