A Gift Guide from Christopher Kimball and the Milk Street Team

The more time I spend in the kitchen, the more I appreciate stuff that really works, is well-made, and lasts forever. I like my kitchen tools and cookware to be part of the family: I really enjoy having them around! Here are three special items that you might consider for gift-giving this season. (These items are available at our online store at 177milkstreet.com but feel free to find them anywhere you like!)

Giannini 6-Cup Moka Pot, $164.00 (link)

Most stovetop espresso makers are hard to clean, are flimsy, and screwing the top on is dicey since coffee grounds get in the way. This Moka Pot is incredibly heavy and well-made and the top clicks into place which is a huge improvement. I can also make more coffee than with many other similar pots, enough to fill up a small thermos. You fill the bottom container with water, add ground coffee to the basket that is inserted into the bottom half (I use a bit less coffee than called for to get a more American cup), and then put the top half in place. The trick is to use medium-low heat and within a few minutes you can hear the water boiling up through the ground coffee and into the top container. It is the best way I know to make a couple of cups of high-quality coffee without fiddling about or using a French press which has to be timed perfectly. Makes a lovely gift.

Kamado-San Double-Lid Donabe Rice Cooker, $180.00 (link)

I traveled to Japan two years ago and found the everyone uses an electric rice cooker. I find that the electric cookers turn out heavier, wetter rice than I like and this classic clay Japanese rice cooker is heads and shoulders better. First of all, it is gorgeous and has a wonderful dark brown patina inside and out. You rinse the rice, place it in the bottom of the cooker (you use slightly less water than rice for long-grain white rice) and let is soak for 20 minutes. (You can skip the soaking in a pinch.) Then put on the inside cover which has two small holes and the top cover which has just one hole. Put over medium heat and when steam starts to spout from the top (about 10 minutes), cook for an additional two minutes, remove from heat, and let sit 15 minutes and then fluff the rice. This is the best rice I have ever eaten and donabe cookier is drop-dead gorgeous and well made. Worth every penny in good looks and great rice.

Il Cole del Gusto Sicilian Pistachio Spread, $17.95 (link)

Forget peanut butter and almond butter – this pistachio spread is to die for. I eat it right out of the jar when nobody is looking and put it on oatmeal, toast, or on anything else that is handy. It is a luscious creamy green and the oil content makes for a rich and tongue-wrapping experience. Buy a few jars since you will want to keep one or two for yourself.

Milk Street: The New Rules Become the best cook you know with this playbook of new flavors, new recipes, and new techniques: Milk Street's New Rules, with 200 game-changing recipes driven by simple but transformative insights into cooking.

This revelatory new book from James Beard Award-winning author Christopher Kimball defines 75 new rules of cooking that will dramatically simplify your time in the kitchen and improve your results. These powerful principles appear in more than 200 recipes that teach you how to make your food more delicious and interesting, like: Charred Broccoli with Japanese-Style Toasted Sesame Sauce (Rule No. 9: Beat Bitterness by Charring)

(Rule No. 9: Beat Bitterness by Charring) Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses (Rule No. 18: Don't Let Neutral Ingredients Stand Alone)

(Rule No. 18: Don't Let Neutral Ingredients Stand Alone) Bucatini Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes and Fresh Sage (Rule No. 23: Get Bigger Flavor from Supermarket Tomatoes)

(Rule No. 23: Get Bigger Flavor from Supermarket Tomatoes) Soft-Cooked Eggs with Coconut, Tomatoes, and Spinach (Rule No. 39: Steam, Don't Boil, Your Eggs)

(Rule No. 39: Steam, Don't Boil, Your Eggs) Pan-Seared Salmon with Red Chili-Walnut Sauce (Rule No. 44: Stick with Single-Sided Searing)

(Rule No. 44: Stick with Single-Sided Searing) Curry-Coconut Pot Roast (Rule No. 67: Use Less Liquid for More Flavor) You'll also learn how to: You'll also learn how to: Tenderize tough greens quickly

Create creamy textures without using dairy

Incorporate yogurt into baked goods

The New Rules are simpler techniques, fresher flavors, and trustworthy recipes that just work--a book full of lessons that will make you a better cook.

The Milk Street Cookbook Change the way you cook with the definitive cookbook from James Beard Award-winner Christopher Kimball's hit Milk Street TV show--now updated to include every recipe from the 2019-2020 season.

Christopher Kimball's James Beard and Emmy Award-winning Milk Street TV show and cookbooks give home cooks a simpler, bolder, healthier way to eat and cook.

every recipe from every episode of the TV show, this book is the ultimate guide to high-quality, low effort cooking and the perfect kitchen companion for cooks of all skill levels.

At Milk Street, there are no long lists of hard-to-find ingredients, strange cookware, or all day methods. Instead, every recipe has been adapted and tested for home cooks like you. You'll find simple recipes that deliver big flavors and textures fast, such as: Stir-Fried Chicken with Snap Peas and Basil

Cacio e Pepe

No-Sear Lamb or Beef and Chickpea Stew

Somali Chicken Soup

Roasted Cauliflower with Miso Glaze

French Apple Cake

And Central Mexican Guacamole and Israeli Hummus--classics with a twist! Organized by type of dish--from salads, soups, grains, and vegetable sides to simple dinners and extraordinary desserts--this book is an indispensable reference that will introduce you to extraordinary new flavors and ingenious techniques.

Welcome to the new home cooking. Welcome to Milk Street. Now featuring more than 300 tried-and-true recipes, this book is the ultimate guide to high-quality, low effort cooking and the perfect kitchen companion for cooks of all skill levels.

Milk Street: Tuesday Nights WINNER OF THE JAMES BEARD AWARD AND IACP AWARD FOR BEST GENERAL COOKBOOK -- One of Epicurious' Greatest Home Cooks of All Time delivers creative, delicious weeknight dinners with this quick and easy cookbook for beginner cooks and foodies alike.

At Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, Tuesdays are the new Saturdays. That means every Tuesday Nights recipe delivers big, bold flavors, but the cooking is quick and easy--simple enough for the middle of the week.

Kimball and his team of cooks and editors search the world for straightforward techniques that deliver delicious dinners in less time. Here they present more than 200 solutions that will transform your weeknight cooking, showing how to make simple, healthy, delicious meals using pantry staples and just a few other ingredients. Here are some of the fresh, inventive meals that come together in minutes: Miso-Ginger Chicken Salad

Rigatoni Carbonara with Ricotta

Vietnamese Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Peanut-Sesame Noodles

White Balsamic Chicken with Tarragon

Seared Strip Steak with Almond-Rosemary Salsa Verde

Chocolate-Tahini Pudding Tuesday Nights is organized by the way you cook. Some chapters focus on time--with recipes that are Fast (under an hour, start to finish), Faster (45 minutes or less), and Fastest (25 minutes or less). Others highlight easy methods or themes, including Supper Salads, Roast and Simmer and Easy Additions. And there's always time for pizza, tacos, "walk-away" recipes, one-pot wonders, ultrafast 20-minute miracles, and dessert.

Great food in quick time, every night of the week.

