A gift guide from Jenny Slate, author of LITTLE WEIRDS
Jenny Slate is an actress, stand-up comedian, and author of LITTLE WEIRDS. Check out what she’s giving (and hopes to receive) this holiday season! From Jenny:
1) Sleepy Jones striped silk Pajamas (get the top and bottom separately or together) I treated myself to a pair of the blue and green striped pajamas, and I feel like Teddy Roosevelt in those suckers! Luxurious and classic and tailored so well that I actually wore the them out to dinner one night with a blazer over the outfit. FUNCTIONALLY FANCY.
2) A pint IN AN ACTUAL PINT GLASS of Buzzard’s Bay Brewery’s Golden Flounder IPA. This is a very important personal treat and I suggest we all give one to ourselves.
3) I hope that someone will give me a long, long strand, and I mean LONG strand of pearls or even fake pearls that I can wear the way the Isabella Stewart Gardner wore hers. Also I could wear my fancy pajamas (above) and add the pearls and again add a blazer and I’d just feel so good, I know it. I hope it happens.
4) I also want someone to give me a really complete spice set. Some sort of a spice rack with all of the basics already in there.
Little Weirds
by Jenny Slate
- The smell of honeysuckle
- Depression
- A French-kissing rabbit
- A haunted house
- Death
- A vagina singing sad old songs
- Young geraniums in an ancient castle
- Birth
- A dog who appears in dreams as a spiritual guide
- Divorce
- Emotional horniness
- The ghost of a sea captain
- And more
Love,
Jenny Slate