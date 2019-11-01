A gift guide from Jenny Slate, author of LITTLE WEIRDS

Jenny Slate is an actress, stand-up comedian, and author of LITTLE WEIRDS. Check out what she’s giving (and hopes to receive) this holiday season! From Jenny:

1) Sleepy Jones striped silk Pajamas (get the top and bottom separately or together) I treated myself to a pair of the blue and green striped pajamas, and I feel like Teddy Roosevelt in those suckers! Luxurious and classic and tailored so well that I actually wore the them out to dinner one night with a blazer over the outfit. FUNCTIONALLY FANCY.

2) A pint IN AN ACTUAL PINT GLASS of Buzzard’s Bay Brewery’s Golden Flounder IPA. This is a very important personal treat and I suggest we all give one to ourselves.

3) I hope that someone will give me a long, long strand, and I mean LONG strand of pearls or even fake pearls that I can wear the way the Isabella Stewart Gardner wore hers. Also I could wear my fancy pajamas (above) and add the pearls and again add a blazer and I’d just feel so good, I know it. I hope it happens.

4) I also want someone to give me a really complete spice set. Some sort of a spice rack with all of the basics already in there.

Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild, luminous, unfiltered imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) collection about love, heartbreak, and being alive.



"This book is something new and wonderful." -- George Saunders



Hello! I looked into my brain and found a book. Here it is. Inside you will find: The smell of honeysuckle

Depression

A French-kissing rabbit

A haunted house

Death

A vagina singing sad old songs

Young geraniums in an ancient castle

Birth

A dog who appears in dreams as a spiritual guide

Divorce

Emotional horniness

The ghost of a sea captain

And more I hope you enjoy these little weirds.



Love,



Jenny Slate



I hope you enjoy these little weirds.Love, Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Audiobook CD Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound